15.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 20, 2020
Home News

‘Community fridge’ wins top prize at Chamber Champion awards

By Shropshire Live

A ‘community fridge’ at a Telford school, set up to ensure local people have access to fresh food and drink during the Covid-19 lockdown, has won two top awards.

Wrekin View primary pupils checking out donations for the community fridge. Pictured from left are Hollie Davies, Harry Williams, and Eva Williams
Wrekin View primary pupils checking out donations for the community fridge. Pictured from left are Hollie Davies, Harry Williams, and Eva Williams

The facility has been created Wrekin View primary school in Wellington with a simple message to local people: “Take what you want . . . donate if you can.”

It won the ‘Good Neighbour’ award at Shropshire Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Champion Awards on Friday night – then went on to lift the overall ‘Champion of Champions’ trophy after a live public vote.

The competition, which was live streamed, was set up by the Chamber to recognise individuals and organisations going the extra mile to help the county through the Covid-19 period.

Headteacher Adrian Pembleton, who joined a live Zoom call during the event when the results were announced, explained: “We are passionate about providing a service to our local community wherever we can, and this is the latest example.”

The community fridge – where everything is free – includes fresh milk, bread, fruit and vegetables, plus cereals, potatoes, pasta, tinned meals, and a variety of washing and cleaning products.

The school’s site manager Russell Garner is the driving force behind the project.

He said: “It started with an idea around holiday hunger, and making sure we could provide meals for our children, and the local community, during school holidays.

“We have been incredibly touched by the acts of kindness which have helped us to grow this project.

“Local businesses and organisations that are helping us include Dodd Group, Tesco Express Wellington, FareShare, and All Saints Church. We want to say a big thank-you to them all.

Wrekin View is part of the Learning Community Trust (LCT), which also includes Hadley Learning Community, Charlton and Ercall Wood secondary schools, plus Queensway Special School, and HLC primary.

Dr Gill Eatough, executive principal and chief executive of the Trust, said: “We are so proud of the Wrekin View team for this fantastic initiative.

“It has been fabulous to see the way in which staff, students, businesses and community organisations have worked together to get this initiative off the ground.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Judy Fox

Human remains found in Coalport identified as Judy Fox

Police have today confirmed that human remains found in Coalport have been identified as Judith Fox.
Read Article

Libraries in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow reopen

Libraries in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow will be opening their doors to customers from today as the next part of phased reopening.
Read Article
Wrekin View primary pupils checking out donations for the community fridge. Pictured from left are Hollie Davies, Harry Williams, and Eva Williams

‘Community fridge’ wins top prize at Chamber Champion awards

A ‘community fridge’ at a Telford school, set up to ensure local people have access to fresh food and drink during the Covid-19 lockdown, has won two top awards.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Alex Cleland from Shifnal, the region’s official of the year, at Wimbledon

Trio of regional Shropshire winners to step into the spotlight at virtual LTA Tennis Awards

Shropshire’s trio of regional winners in the LTA Tennis Awards will find out later this month if they are also national winners at a virtual ceremony presented by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Morris Lubricants’ executive chairman Andrew Goddard (left) and his sons, William and George, present a sign to Paul Middleton, traction and rolling stock manager at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, as part of the company’s Heritage Railway Support Scheme

Shropshire lubricants firm helps 50 heritage railways with pandemic support scheme

Morris Lubricants has agreed to support 50 heritage and steam railways across the UK which have been closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read Article
Hortonwood 2 has been shortlisted for Best Commercial Project

Morris Property shortlisted as finalists in LABC West Midlands Building Excellence Awards 2020

The team at Morris Property are celebrating after being shortlisted as finalists in the LABC West Midland Building Excellence Awards 2020 for two of its recent projects.
Read Article
Clickingmad Ltd Managing Director Shaun Carvill

Shropshire web agency wins national contract with financial advice firm

A Shropshire-based web agency is celebrating national success after winning a contract to support a privately-owned independent financial advisory firm.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article

Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.
Read Article
Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard Celebrates its 10th birthday

Award winning Kerry Vale Vineyard, on the Shropshire/Powys border is celebrating the tenth birthday of their vineyard this week.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Feature

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
15.5 ° C
16.1 °
15 °
67 %
4.1kmh
40 %
Mon
17 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP