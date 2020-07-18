17.3 C
Hope House volunteer wins University of Chester student award

By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire student has won the 2020 University of Chester’s Charity Choice Award following her outstanding volunteering efforts with Hope House Children’s Hospice.

Megan Potter
Megan Potter

Megan Potter from Market Drayton first joined Hope House in May 2019 for a six-week work placement as part of her Events Management degree.

Following the placement she was inspired to volunteer and support Hope House, working alongside the fundraising team to organise a brand new duck race event held at Alderford Lake in Whitchurch.

Megan, 21, who is due to graduate with a First-Class Degree in November, recruited new supporters and planned the successful event which saw families, businesses and schools come together to race their ducks across the lake, raising £1,515.

The Charity Choice Award recognises students who have demonstrated volunteer leadership qualities, selflessness and unwavering commitment, all of which Megan showed during her time at Hope House.

“Of course you don’t volunteer to get an award, but it was certainly a nice surprise to be nominated and win, and a nice way to round off my degree at Chester,” said Megan.

“Hope House is a remarkable charity that does some amazing work and I was so inspired by the fundraising staff there that I decided to stay on as a volunteer.”

Hope House fundraiser Nicola Sciarrillo, who nominated Megan for the award, said: “Megan has given so much of her time and enthusiasm to ensure that our fundraising events are a success, she has a great determination and passion to help the children and families who are cared for by Hope House.

“She fully deserves this award and we would like to thank her for all the hard work she has put into helping raise vital funds for the hospice.”

