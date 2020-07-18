Firefighters rescue stranded canoeist from River Severn near Bridgnorth

Firefighters were yesterday called to assist a canoeist who had become stranded on the River Severn near Bridgnorth.

Firefighters were called to the river at Danesford at just after 4pm on Friday afternoon.



The male canoeist was stranded around 5ft from the water’s edge and was rescued from the river by fire crews using a short extension ladder.



Four fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Tweedale.

