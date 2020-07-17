Woman assaulted in Telford supermarket car park

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver of a car drove into a woman at a Telford supermarket car park before assaulting her.

The incident took place in the car park of Lidl in Hadley, Telford. Image: Google Street View

The incident took place in the car park of Lidl in Hadley on Tuesday 14 July.

Police say that at around 6.15pm the woman was assaulted by a man known to her when he drove his car into her, colliding with her hip, before he then dragged her into the car while psychically assaulting her.

Witness Appeal

It is believed there were people in the car park at the time and a member of the public approached the victim.

Police are keen to talk to them as we believe they have information or footage that might help with their investigation.

If you have any information please get in contact with PC Sian Evans via 101 quoting reference 599 of 14 July.

Supporting Shropshire Live...