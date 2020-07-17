21.8 C
Woman assaulted in Telford supermarket car park

By Chris Pritchard

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver of a car drove into a woman at a Telford supermarket car park before assaulting her.

The incident took place in the car park of Lidl in Hadley, Telford. Image: Google Street View
The incident took place in the car park of Lidl in Hadley on Tuesday 14 July.

Police say that at around 6.15pm the woman was assaulted by a man known to her when he drove his car into her, colliding with her hip, before he then dragged her into the car while psychically assaulting her.

Witness Appeal

It is believed there were people in the car park at the time and a member of the public approached the victim.

Police are keen to talk to them as we believe they have information or footage that might help with their investigation.

If you have any information please get in contact with PC Sian Evans via 101 quoting reference 599 of 14 July.

Read Article

Shirehall refurbishment halted as new civic centre locations considered

Shropshire Councillors yesterday voted to halt refurbishment work on its Shirehall headquarters and evaluate new civic centre locations in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
The Statue of Clive of India in Shrewsbury's Square. Photo: Elliott Brown / CC BY-SA

Councillors vote against further action on Clive of India statue

Shropshire Councillors have decided that the controversial Clive of India statue will remain in Shrewsbury's Square.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
Business

Business

Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico and Luke Loveridge, CEO of Homelync

Aico expands with acquisition of leading IoT Solutions Provider

Oswestry-based Aico has acquired Bristol-based Homelync an award-winning, innovative technology firm that specialize in smart home integration and analytics technology.
Read Article
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

AceOn Group targets growth after signing partnership agreement

A pioneering energy storage and battery company has signed a new partnership with a national organisation which it says could drive a major expansion of the business.
Read Article

Shropshire workwear provider joins fight to help British manufacturers

Shropshire-based workwear provider, MyWorkwear, became a founder member of FactoryNOW this week, a revolutionary new platform introduced to help the British manufacturing sector during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Read Article
Features

Features

The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

Pictured outside the Water Rat Inn Ironbridge are Alex Nicoll and Manager Lee Howard

Ironbridge celebrates launch and re-launch of local pubs

Following months of refurbishment interspersed with two floods and a virus pandemic, Ironbridge is celebrating the launch and re-launch of two local pubs.
Read Article

Annual Ginger and Spice Festival to be held as virtual event

The 4th annual Ginger and Spice Festival is to be held as an online virtual event for 2020 in response to Covid19 pandemic.
Read Article
Kerry Vale Vineyard

Shropshire Vineyard Celebrates its 10th birthday

Award winning Kerry Vale Vineyard, on the Shropshire/Powys border is celebrating the tenth birthday of their vineyard this week.
Read Article
