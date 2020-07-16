20.5 C
Shrewsbury Drive-through Coronavirus Assessment Centre to close

By Chris Pritchard

A drive-through Coronavirus Assessment Centre in Shrewsbury will close on Friday following a significant drop in cases over recent weeks.

The assessment centre at Shrewsbury Town Football Club. Photo: Shropshire CCG

The centre located at Shrewsbury Town Football Club was set up in April to provide face-to-face assessments for patients with symptoms of coronavirus.

Health bosses at Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) made the decision to close the site following a significant drop in cases in the area. A home visiting service currently in operation across the county for patients who are housebound or unable to travel will continue.

The CCGs are now in discussion with partners and developing contingency plans to be ready to set up a replacement hot site should there be a second wave later in the year.

Dr Julian Povey, Chair of Shropshire CCG, said: “It is good news that the number of patients visiting the assessment centre has tailed off and that, thankfully, there have been lower levels of covid cases than originally anticipated in the area.

“The threat of coronavirus is still very much present however, and the CCGs are ready to respond if required.

“The assessment centre at Shrewsbury Town Football Club has carried out some very important work in uncertain times and has also played an integral part of the county’s coordinated response during the pandemic. I would like to thank everyone for their efforts.”

Steve Ellis, Head of Primary Care at Shropshire CCG, said: “We have received a great deal of positive feedback since the site first opened in April and without the help of the football club, the volunteers, and our brilliant staff members the site would have been impossible to run.

“We are immensely grateful for all their efforts and resilience through some difficult times and for their continued support.”

Brian Caldwell, Chief Executive of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, said: “We have been more than happy for the club to play a part in helping the NHS fight COVID-19.

“It has been a pleasure to assist local NHS staff with the use of our stadium car park and we will continue to do all we can to support the NHS should they need assistance in the future.”

For patients who think they are showing symptoms of coronavirus, please visit NHS 111 online in the first instance for more information.  

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

