Man and woman seriously injured following collision near Market Drayton

A man and woman suffered serious injuries following a collision on the A53 near Market Drayton last night, which left a vehicle on its roof and another on its side.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The collision involving a Citroen C3 and Landrover Discovery happened near Fordhill Farm between Market Drayton and Tern Hill at around 8.55pm.



The drivers of both vehicles, a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, and a passenger, a 32-year-old woman, were taken to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews were presented with two patients from the vehicle that had rolled over, with the passenger still trapped inside.

“Crews worked together to extricate the woman from the vehicle. She was then treated for serious injuries before being taken on blue lights and sirens to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

“The second patient, a man, who was the driver, also suffered serious injuries in the collision and was conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital to receive further treatment.”

Witness Appeal

Police officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists who were on the road around the time of the collision and have Dash Cam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 679_I_150720.

