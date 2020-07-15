Shropshire Council begins phased reopening of its play areas

Shropshire Council has started a phased reopening of its play areas across the county.

Having initially remained closed during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to protect the health and safety of staff, residents and local communities, the council says it is now confident that appropriate safety measures can be put in place to allow play areas to open.

Play areas managed by Shropshire Council that are now open, are:

Unicorn Park, Oswestry

Broadlands Way, Oswestry

Holly Green, Oswestry

Wilfred Owen Green, Oswestry

Trefonen Play Area

Doctors Meadow Play Area in Ruyton XI Towns

Arundel Close Play Area in Ruyton XI Towns

Marches Meadow Play Area in Ruyton XI Towns

Newington Way, Craven Arms

Fishmore View, Ludlow

Tollgate Road, Ludlow

Abney Avenue, Albrighton

Shropshire Council is responsible for managing 52 play areas, others are looked after by local town or parish councils.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“Play areas across Shropshire have been closed for nearly four months but, unfortunately, it isn’t as simple as just unlocking them. A lot of work has to be done to ensure they can be opened safely, and mandatory risk assessments have to be completed and approved.

“Now this is done, we are pleased to be able to begin safely opening them again for children and families to enjoy and burn off some energy.

“Although play areas are beginning to reopen, please act responsibly and be mindful that the virus can survive on hard surfaces, so you will be using the equipment at your own risk.

“While services, sites and facilities continue to reopen, coronavirus is still here, so please stay safe and help us to reduce the spread of the virus.”

The play area at Severn Valley Country Park is now open with new safety measures in place. This follows the reopening of play areas at The Mere in Ellesmere and Birchmeadow, which are managed by Shropshire Council’s outdoor partnerships team.

Supporting Shropshire Live...