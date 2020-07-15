Sewer upgrade work to close road in Ludlow for six months

Sandpits Road in Ludlow will be closed between the junctions of Julian Road and Henley Road for approximately six months from tomorrow.

The closure will be in place while Severn Trent Water and their contractor Amey upgrade the sewers along Sandpits Road and New Road.

The work will provide flood alleviation to both the road and nearby properties within the Whitefriars estate, which suffer from flooding during spells of heavy rainfall. The closure will be in place to make sure that the enabling works and improvement works can be carried out safely and efficiently.

There will be no through-road access and there’ll be a signposted diversion route in place. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, as will access to properties and businesses and for emergency services – though the access point may change depending on where Severn Trent is working as the works progress.

Work will then be carried out on New Road from September or October 2020 – depending on the progress of the scheme – for approximately three months. During this time a lane closure and one-way system will be in place – allowing traffic coming from Fishmore Road to Gravel Hill. There will be a signposted diversion route for traffic coming the opposite direction.

In order to safely carry out these works, Severn Trent need other statutory undertakers (Western Power, Cadent Gas and Openreach) to divert their assets out of the footprint of the proposed sewerage improvement works. Severn Trent Water and Amey are working collaboratively with all parties to ensure a seamless delivery programme – minimising delay and disruption where possible.

