Police appeal for driver to come forward as part of domestic abuse investigation

Detectives are appealing for a driver to come forward as part of domestic abuse investigation after he stopped to assist a distressed woman near Ludlow.

The man was driving an open backed Land Rover and stopped to assist the lone woman at the side of the road between the B4365 and Carpenters Lane near St Peter’s Church in Stanton Lacy.

The woman he stopped to help is described as blonde and in her thirties. After the man stopped to assist the woman she got into a car which had pulled up before it drove off and left the area.

It is believed the incident took place between Saturday 6 June and Wednesday 17 June.

Detective Inspector Mathew Crisp from Shrewsbury station said: “We need to speak to the man who assisted the individual. I would like to reassure although the information is currently vague, we hope he will be able to add some clarity to the timeline and location which will help with the investigation.

“If you are this man, know of this man or saw this incident take place please contact us on 101 quoting reference 22/49970/20.”

