Man suffers eye injury after disturbance in Oswestry

Police are appealing for information after a man suffered an eye injury in a disturbance in Oswestry.

The incident happened around 8.08pm on Saturday 11 July outside the Ye Olde Vaults in Church Street.

A number of people were in the street at the time which resulted in a disturbance that saw a 28-year-old man receive an eye injury.

He received treatment from paramedics at the scene but did not receive hospital treatment.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for information.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 00711_I_11072020 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...