Man suffers fractured jaw during assault in Oswestry

A man has suffered a fractured jaw after being assaulted by a group of males and females in Oswestry.

The 52-year-old man suffered the injury during the assault which followed a verbal altercation.

The incident happened around 9.20pm on Saturday 11 July at the crossroads of Leg Street, Cross Street and Oswald Road.

Police are carrying out enquiries and appealing for anyone with any information to get in contact.

Any witnesses can ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 766 I 11072020 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

