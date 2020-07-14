14 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Council invests £2.6m into Travel Telford Sustainable Transport fund

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is to invest £2.6 million into a Travel Telford Sustainable Travel Fund as part of its work to boost more sustainable travel such as cycling, walking and use of public transport.

Cycle parking at Telford Bike Hub in Telford Town Park. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The investment will lead to a range of improvements over the next four years and support the Council’s coronavirus recovery plans to help boost business in town centres and high streets.

The council says there are also a number of “quick wins” to encourage more people to walk and cycling and increase footfall in high streets as the lockdown eases. These  include:

– A new cycle parking scheme to provide an extra 300 cycle parking places across the borough. Where these go will be determined after discussions with councillors, Parish & Town councils and businesses.

– A wide ranging inspection and maintenance review of the borough cycling and walking routes, starting with our cycling network, to identify any immediate and longer term improvements needed

– An online reporting tool to help residents spot any issues

In the longer term, there will be improved publicity and mapping of the network as well as connecting more walking and cycling paths to make an even better network alongside work to improve public transport in the borough. 

The Council has also secured a further £76,000 of emergency Government funding to support more cycling and walking which it is due to receive soon. As well as the quick wins, the fund will see the Council trial new facilities which could include cycle lanes and bike parking in areas such as the Wrekin, and also bring forward improvements for pedestrian and cyclists outside schools. 

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member with responsibility for Transport and Infrastructure, said: “The good transport links we have are one of the things that makes the borough special and attractive to inward investors.

“We’re always striving to improve on what we have and ensure our transport infrastructure is as modern and varied as possible, but we must make sure the existing routes that people use every day are as good as they can be.

“While the extra Government funding is welcomed, and will bolster to our existing proposals to make a real difference. Such investment from the Council’s fund in our network over a number of years will help create a better borough. 

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for Visitor Economy, Historic & Natural Environment and Climate Change, said: “Improving and investing in sustainable transport bring a range of benefits for residents and businesses and a real opportunity for sustained change over a number of years.

“It will also encourage more people to use greener ways of getting about, helping to tackle climate change and towards our goal of becoming a carbon neutral borough by 2030.”

Advertisement Feature

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Man suffers fractured jaw during assault in Oswestry

A man has suffered a fractured jaw after being assaulted by a group of males and females in Oswestry.
Read Article
Flooded business in Coleham, Shrewsbury. Photo: Steven Oliver Photography

£36m award to new River Severn Partnership to help tackle flooding

Shropshire Council has welcomed an announcement that the new River Severn Partnership is to receive £36m from the Government to help address the impact of flooding in towns and cities that sit alongside the river.
Read Article
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
New team members at Shropshire based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance

1st Choice Insurance continue recruitment drive

Shropshire based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance has been continuing to hire throughout the Covid-19 lockdown, helping keep people in work across the local area.
Read Article
Christine Brown of AMD Promotions and Sally Themans from Good2Great have been shortlisted for awards

Bridgnorth businesswomen shortlisted for awards

Two Bridgnorth businesswomen are in line for awards for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.
Read Article
Hedley Corcoran, Managing Director of Midland Computers

Shropshire IT company achieves Microsoft Gold Partner status for 13th year in a row

A Shropshire IT company has achieved Microsoft Gold Competency for the 13th year in a row, demonstrating their expertise in Microsoft systems and collaboration solutions.
Read Article
The Hive

Shropshire charity continues to provide vital support

The Hive, a charity and venue based in Shrewsbury town centre is continuing to provide vital support after successfully adapting its wellbeing projects to take place in virtual spaces during Lockdown.
Read Article
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article
Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
