Telford taxi driver injured in attack

By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was assaulted in Telford.

The attack happened around 3.30am on Sunday 5 July in Sorbus Avenue in Hadley.

The taxi driver suffered face injuries after being attacked by a passenger after he picked up three men at the address in Hadley.

The three men were described as white, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing.  The suspect was described as bald.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 157 I 050720 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Betty Green celebrated her 101st birthday at Greenfields care home in Whitchurch

Birthday wish comes true for 101-year-old Betty

A Shropshire care home resident has had her 101st birthday wish come true after staff rallied round to give her a new hairdo.
Two arrested after man injured following disorder in Wellington

Police have arrested two men after a disorder involving a group of people left a man injured in Wellington.
Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Liz Lowe, Head of Estates at Morris Property (centre in floral dress) with the Outlet X team and shoppers

Shrewsbury retail park fully let as new store opens

Morris Property is bucking the trend after closing a deal to let the last three units at their Arrow Point Retail Park in Shrewsbury.
Marketing Assistant at Bespoke Computing Ltd Bethany Mullen, Managing Director of Bespoke Computing Ltd Chris Pallett, Senior Support Engineer at Bespoke Computing Ltd Matthew Parrott

Shropshire IT firm provides free support for local businesses

Shropshire IT Solutions Firm, Bespoke Computing Ltd, has decided to expand to help other businesses grow during this difficult time.
Michelle Hartshorn has taken up a new role as an Associate in FBC Manby Bowdler’s Catastrophic Injury Team

New face brings vast experience to FBC Manby Bowdler

A specialist lawyer with more than 25 years’ experience handling clinical negligence and personal injury cases has joined Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler.
Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
