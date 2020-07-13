Telford taxi driver injured in attack

Police are appealing for information after a taxi driver was assaulted in Telford.

The attack happened around 3.30am on Sunday 5 July in Sorbus Avenue in Hadley.

The taxi driver suffered face injuries after being attacked by a passenger after he picked up three men at the address in Hadley.

The three men were described as white, in their 20s and wearing dark clothing. The suspect was described as bald.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 157 I 050720 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

