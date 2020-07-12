Two arrested after man injured following disorder in Wellington

Police have arrested two men after a disorder involving a group of people left a man injured in Wellington.

The men, aged 18 and 24-years-old, from Telford, were arrested on suspicion of

grievous bodily harm following the incident which took place in High Street at around 12.30am today (Sunday 12 July).

Police say a man was injured with lacerations to his shoulder and hip during the incident. He was taken to hospital and later released. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Number of Witnesses

Detectives investigating believe there are a number of witnesses to the incident and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and the events leading up to the disorder.

They are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have captured footage or images on their mobile phone, or may have CCTV.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Goddard said: “We were alerted to a disorder in the High Street in Wellington that occurred overnight. A man was injured and taken to hospital, he was later released.

“We are appealing for any information in particular any CCTV, mobile phone videos or photos of the disorder that may help us with our investigation.

“I would also like to reassure the community that we will have our Safer Neighbourhood Officers in the area throughout the day and night, and would encourage anyone with concerns or information to speak to them.”

Anybody with information can contact police by calling 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 33i of Sunday 12 July.

