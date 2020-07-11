New Church Stretton Shuttle Bus Service launches

A free Shuttle Bus Service around Church Stretton and into Carding Mill Valley will launch today to help the town manage the volume of visitors arriving by car.

A view of Church Stretton from The Burway

The ‘park and ride’ service will run every weekend through July and August including August Bank Holiday and Fridays as demand requires. The service will link the main car parks in the town to Carding Mill Valley and shuttle visitors to and from the temporary car park just outside the town towards All Stretton.

Passengers must wear face coverings and comply with the 1m distancing rule on public transport. Masks will be available on board for a minimum donation of 50p/mask. The bus, operated by local coach company Boulton’s, will be sanitised regularly and deep cleaned at the end/start of each day.

Bob Welch, Mayor of Church Stretton explained “We have set this temporary Shuttle service up to help address the acute parking pressure that Church Stretton is currently experiencing due to social distancing measures in Carding Mill Valley. It will help to reduce overcrowding and inappropriate parking through the town.”

The service will start at 10am and operate a 30-minute timetable through the day until 4.30pm. Starting at the temporary car park, the bus will head to Carding Mill Valley and then do a circuit of the town stopping on Beaumont Street and outside the Co-op.

This new service has been set up by the Shropshire Hills AONB Partnership, Church Stretton Town Council and National Trust, with grant support from Shropshire Council.

Supporting Shropshire Live...