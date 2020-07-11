Firefighters called to river rescue in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to help rescue a person from the River Severn in Shrewsbury last night.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police were called to the incident near Kingsland Bridge at around 9.45pm.

They attended following reports of persons and a raft in the water. Fire crews launched the rescue boat and assisted one person to dry land.

The service said that all persons were accounted for.



Three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit and the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An Operations officer was in attendance.

Emergency services spent around 45 minutes dealing with the incident.

