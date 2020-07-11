Car crashes into foyer of pub in Calverhall

Emergency services were called to a collision in which a car crashed into the foyer of a pub in north Shropshire on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at The Old Jack Inn, Calverhall. Photo: @EarloftheShire

The incident happened at The Old Jack Inn in Calverhall near Market Drayton at around 2.40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service removing the car from the foyer and making the area safe.

Two people in the vehicle were checked over at the scene by paramedics and it’s understood no structural damage was caused to the pub.

Fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...