18.8 C
Shropshire
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Home News

Car crashes into foyer of pub in Calverhall

By Chris Pritchard

Emergency services were called to a collision in which a car crashed into the foyer of a pub in north Shropshire on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at The Old Jack Inn, Calverhall. Photo: @EarloftheShire
The incident happened at The Old Jack Inn, Calverhall. Photo: @EarloftheShire

The incident happened at The Old Jack Inn in Calverhall near Market Drayton at around 2.40pm.

Emergency services attended the scene with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service removing the car from the foyer and making the area safe.

Two people in the vehicle were checked over at the scene by paramedics and it’s understood no structural damage was caused to the pub.

Fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Prees, Wellington and Whitchurch. An Operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Two arrested after man injured following disorder in Wellington

Police have arrested two men after a disorder involving a group of people left a man injured in Wellington.
Read Article
The incident happened at The Old Jack Inn, Calverhall. Photo: @EarloftheShire

Car crashes into foyer of pub in Calverhall

Emergency services were called to a collision in which a car crashed into the foyer of a pub in north Shropshire on Saturday afternoon.
Read Article

Firefighters called to river rescue in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to help rescue a person from the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Friday night.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber reveals its ‘Chamber Champion’ award finalists

The finalists have been announced for a new Shropshire Chamber awards competition to celebrate the incredible support shown by Shropshire during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

Shropshire renewable energy company welcomes £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme

The managing director of a pioneering renewable energy company today welcomed the Chancellor’s £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme to help the economy recover from the impact of lockdown.
Read Article
David Hayward, Director

Telecoms firm rebrands following buyout

A Shropshire telecoms company has undergone a rebrand after a buyout - but clients can still rely on the same team and same award-winning services they have been used to.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Features

Weather

Shropshire
clear sky
18.8 ° C
19 °
18.3 °
39 %
4.1kmh
8 %
Sun
16 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
16 °
Wed
16 °
Thu
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP