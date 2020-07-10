13.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 10, 2020
Home News

RAF Shawbury hosts socially distanced handover ceremony at 2 Maritime Air Wing

By Shropshire Live

A suitably socially distant ‘grip and grin’ handover ceremony took place today at 2 Maritime Air Wing (2 MAW), RAF Shawbury, to mark the departure of the Wing’s first Commanding Officer, Cdr Mark Scott, as he handed over the controls to Cdr Scott Hughes.

The Wing’s first Commanding Officer, Cdr Mark Scott hands over control to Cdr Scott Hughes. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright
The Wing’s first Commanding Officer, Cdr Mark Scott hands over control to Cdr Scott Hughes. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright

The official snap was taken in front of the Airbus H145 ‘Jupiter’ aircraft (side number 02), which is operated by crews from 2 MAW in the maritime role, while maintaining a safe ‘rotor span’ of separation in support of the CV-19 protection measures that have helped the School to continue to deliver flying training over the last 3 months.  

Ascent Flight Training are contracted to provide rotary wing training under the Military Flying Training System using the Jupiter aircraft and its smaller sister aircraft, the Airbus H135 ‘Juno’. This training is undertaken at No 1 Flying Training School (No 1 FTS), based at RAF Shawbury and RAF Valley.

Recently qualified on both types, Cdr Hughes said, “these powerful twin-engine helicopters are a real step change in capability.  Kitted out with the latest glass cockpit and navigation equipment, fully compatible with night vision devices, and with capability for load lifting, winching and surveillance operations, they provide Defence with a truly excellent platform from which to grow the next generation of Front-Line pilots, observers and aircrewman; I’m really looking forward to playing my part in that task”.

2 MAW is one of two training ‘Wings’ within No 1 FTS.  Harking back to its origins in 1919 No 1 FTS continues its tradition of Joint operations; the Wing comprises three single-Service training Squadrons, one from each Service; 705 Naval Air Squadron, 660 Sqn Army Air Corps (AAC) and 202 Sqn RAF.  The senior management within the school follows a similar Joint structure, with 2 MAW being led by a Fleet Air Arm Commander, while 9 Regt AAC, the sister Wing, takes an Army lead. 

Completing the venture, the RAF provide airfield infrastructure and the Duty Holder supervisory chain via the School’s Commandant No 1 FTS, Gp Capt Chris Mullen RAF, and Air Officer Commanding 22 Group.  The training is delivered by the Ascent Rotary Wing team, who provide the aircraft, synthetic training devices, courseware and some of the instructors needed to meet the task, in commercial partnership with Airbus, Lockheed Martin and Babcock.

Remarking on his 3 years in Command at 2 MAW, Cdr Mark Scott said that he was “hugely privileged to have been part of the team who helped bring this 21st century training system into being” and wished his “successor and all the trainee aircrew – for whom this World Class training facility operates, every success for the future”.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Extinction Rebellion protesters erect a highway mileage sign outside Shirehall to protest against the North West Relief Road. Photo: Chris Davenport

Extinction Rebellion protest against council’s plans for Shrewsbury’s North West Relief Road

Extinction Rebellion activists staged a joint protest outside Shropshire Council’s headquarters this morning to protest against the council’s plans for Shrewsbury's North West Relief Road.
Read Article
The Wing’s first Commanding Officer, Cdr Mark Scott hands over control to Cdr Scott Hughes. Photo: MOD Crown Copyright

RAF Shawbury hosts socially distanced handover ceremony at 2 Maritime Air Wing

A socially distanced ‘grip and grin’ handover ceremony has taken place at RAF Shawbury, to mark the departure of 2 Maritime Air Wing's first Commanding Officer.
Read Article
Pictured from left, Herlander Alcobia (Wellington Market) Dorota Sobilo and Caroline Farrell (Wellington Town Council)

Polish friends join forces to provide pandemic help

Over 1,000 masks have been made by a group of Shropshire friends who have joined forces to help vulnerable people during the current pandemic.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Players enjoying tennis at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club

Membership numbers rise for Shropshire tennis clubs

Tennis clubs across Shropshire have seen membership numbers rise since the sport was given the green light to resume in May.
Read Article
Telford Tigers 2020/21 home and away kit

Telford Tigers reveal 2020/21 kit

Telford Tigers have revealed their 2020/21 kit designs for both the home and away regular season shirts.
Read Article
Oakley James from Redhill one of the tennis contest, winners

Winners of Shropshire’s ‘virtual’ school games are revealed

The winners of Shropshire’s first ever ‘virtual’ primary school games have been revealed.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire Chamber reveals its ‘Chamber Champion’ award finalists

The finalists have been announced for a new Shropshire Chamber awards competition to celebrate the incredible support shown by Shropshire during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read Article
Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

Shropshire renewable energy company welcomes £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme

The managing director of a pioneering renewable energy company today welcomed the Chancellor’s £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme to help the economy recover from the impact of lockdown.
Read Article
David Hayward, Director

Telecoms firm rebrands following buyout

A Shropshire telecoms company has undergone a rebrand after a buyout - but clients can still rely on the same team and same award-winning services they have been used to.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
Read Article
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Features

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
13.5 ° C
14.4 °
12.8 °
76 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Fri
16 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
19 °
Tue
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP