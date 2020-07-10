Polish friends join forces to provide pandemic help

Over 1,000 masks have been made by a group of Shropshire friends who have joined forces to help vulnerable people during the current pandemic.

Pictured from left, Herlander Alcobia (Wellington Market) Dorota Sobilo and Caroline Farrell (Wellington Town Council)

The Polish Support Group, based in Wellington, was created to provide some practical assistance in difficult times.

Founder Dorota Sobilo and friend Karoline Pietruch Piszczek were soon joined by a group of people who previously did not know each other but wanted to be part of the group.

“We were brought together by an overwhelming desire to help. We didn’t know each other before but soon became friends and the reaction has far exceeded our expectations,” Dorota said.

“Initially we were collecting sweets, coffee, tea and hand creams for NHS employees, and asking for donations to buy these things.

“The response is unbelievable. The sweets and 664 hand creams were donated to 16 hospital wards in Telford and Shrewsbury.

“In addition, we handed over six boxes of toys for the children’s ward in Telford Hospital.

“Karolina came up with the brilliant idea of sewing cotton masks for key workers.️

At the moment 12 great girls are preparing materials and sewing masks. The girls train and mobilise each other.

”Our new Polish Support Group is proud to be doing something so useful for the local community,” she added.

So far more than 1,100 masks have been handed over to staff in local care homes and organisations such as Severn Hospice Telford and Shrewsbury, Shropshire Access Team, Support Elite at Home, Polish Voice Telford, The Wrekin Housing Group, Wellington Market and Priority Care in Newport.

