Human remains found in search for Judy Fox

Human remains have been found in the search for Judy Fox from Shifnal after concerns were raised for her welfare last month.

In the early hours of Sunday 14 June police were informed there was a fire outside a house in Apley Park. No-one was injured in the fire but subsequent police enquiries led to concern for the welfare of the 65-year-old at an address in Haughton Drive in Shifnal.

Lucy Fox, 38, from Bernard’s Hill, Bridgnorth has been charged with murder in relation to Judy’s disappearance and was remanded in custody at a previous court hearing.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Today Friday 10 July we have been carrying out searches near The Lloyds near Coalport as part of our investigation to find Judy Fox after concerns were raised for her welfare on Sunday 14 June.

“As part of these searches, we have found human remains. Formal identification has not yet been carried out but we are keeping Judy’s family informed of this development and continue to support them at what must be a truly awful time.

“Officers remain in the area and The Lloyds is closed between the junction for Legges Way and The Free Bridge.”

