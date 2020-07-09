13.4 C
Patients rate RJAH hospital food best in country

By Shropshire Live

The Catering team at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital are celebrating after the food they produce and serve has once again been highlighted in a national patient survey as the best in the country – for the 14th time in 15 years.

A total of 1,245 patients who stayed at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) for at least one night between August 2019 and January 2020 were asked to take part in the Care Quality Commission’s (CQC) Adult Inpatient Survey and 882 patients completed it.

The survey, which includes 144 NHS acute trusts in the country, reveals what nearly 77,000 patients said about the care they received during their time in hospital – months before Covid-19 gripped the country.

The survey asked ‘how would you rate the hospital food’ with respondents asked to give a mark out of 10 and RJAH came out on top with an average score of 7.9.

Patients were also asked ‘how good was the choice of food’ – scoring an even better result of 9.6 out of 10.

Dan Hoggett, Catering Manager, said: “High quality, nutritious but also tasty food is crucial for patients during their time in hospital, and we work hard to ensure that is exactly what they get.

“As a team, we are extremely proud of the food we produce, and it’s extremely rewarding that our patients are pleased with the food they’re provided with.

“Getting it right for our patients is a real team effort – we contact patients ahead of them coming into hospital to check their dietary requirements and do everything we can to give them what they want and need.

“We use high quality, local and seasonal ingredients where possible, and our menus are agreed in association with the Trust’s Dietician.”

Phil Davies, Head of Estates and Facilities, said: “This is the fifth consecutive year that our food has been voted best in the country by our patients, and we couldn’t be more delighted.

“This result is a true testament to our fantastic team here, who work extremely hard to ensure the food they produce and serve is of the highest quality, as well as tasty and nutritious. I am immensely proud of them all.”

Overall patient experience at RJAH was rated as best in the country in the same survey, and once again, the Trust was named as one of just nine NHS organisations placed in the top band of Trusts delivering results that are considered “much better than expected” and also “much better” in both medical care and surgery.

Other stand-out results included the Trust’s doctors being rated as the best in the country and its nurses came out on top for inspiring confidence and trust. Other clinical staff (including physiotherapists and radiographers) were also rated No 1, while even non-clinical staff came out on top for the way they look after patients.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
News

News

The Green Dragon Inn, Little Stretton. Image: Google Street View

Firefighters called to kitchen fire at Green Dragon Inn, Little Stretton

Firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen of the Green Dragon Inn at Little Stretton this morning.
Work taking place on the dual carriageway network in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Dual carriageway maintenance work underway in Telford

A three-week programme of essential maintenance works has begun across Telford and Wrekin’s dual carriageway network.
Sport

Sport

Former Shrewsbury Town manager heads back to Scotland

Former Shrewsbury Town manager Micky Mellon has left his post at Tranmere Rovers to take charge of Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.
FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.
Stuart Apperley, Rowly Jones, Ashley Chesters and Christine Apperley

Centenary charity challenge raises £2,400 for RJAH league of friends

A 100-hole Charity Challenge held at Hawkstone Park to celebrate the Golf Club’s Centenary year has raised over £2,400 for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Business

Richard Partington, managing director of Telford-based AceOn Energy

Shropshire renewable energy company welcomes £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme

The managing director of a pioneering renewable energy company today welcomed the Chancellor’s £3billion ‘green investment’ funding programme to help the economy recover from the impact of lockdown.
David Hayward, Director

Telecoms firm rebrands following buyout

A Shropshire telecoms company has undergone a rebrand after a buyout - but clients can still rely on the same team and same award-winning services they have been used to.
Sean Gorman, director at Dyke Yaxley Chartered Accountants

Self-employed must act fast to claim crucial support grant

A Shropshire accountancy expert has warned self-employed people across the county they have just days left to claim a potentially crucial support grant.
Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Taste

Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury

Hickory’s Smokehouse to reopen this Friday

BBQ is firmly back on the menu as Hickory’s Smokehouse in Shrewsbury reopens this Friday 10 July.
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
