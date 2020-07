Firefighters were called to a fire in the kitchen of the Green Dragon Inn at Little Stretton this morning.

The Green Dragon Inn, Little Stretton. Image: Google Street View

Crews from Church Stretton and Craven Arms along with an operations officer were called to the fire at around 11.24am.

The fire involved a deep fat fryer which was fully involved in fire.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one dry powder extinguisher and a thermal image camera to deal with the incident.

Supporting Shropshire Live...