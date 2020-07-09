Dual carriageway maintenance work underway in Telford

A three-week programme of essential maintenance works has begun across Telford and Wrekin’s dual carriageway network.

Work taking place on the dual carriageway network in Telford. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The works are part of the borough’s ‘Pride in our Community’ £55.6m four-year investment programme designed to keep the borough moving.



The work is being led by Balfour Beatty – Telford & Wrekin Council’s Highways Contractor together with Idverde, the Council’s grounds maintenance and street cleansing contractor as well as Prysmian, the Council’s Street Lighting contractor.

Works started on Monday, 6 July and are due to include gully cleansing, grass cutting, street light replacements, essential carriage way repairs, sweeping and hedge cutting in various borough locations such as Trench Lock, Hollinswood, Randlay, Rampart Way and others.

The majority of dual carriageway maintenance works will be undertaken overnight under full road closures to minimise disruption.

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Neighbourhood, Commercial Services and Regeneration, said: “As part of our significant £55.6m highways four-year investment, we want to make sure that Telford and Wrekin continues to have one of the best transport infrastructures in the country.

“The dual carriageway maintenance works will significantly contribute to making our borough roads even better and safer for everyone living, working and visiting our borough.

“This investment also makes good on our commitment to local residents that we would prioritise investment into our roads, cycle ways and footpaths.”

