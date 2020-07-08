Telford & Wrekin Councillor steps down from role

A Telford & Wrekin Councillor has stepped down from her role because she is moving away from the borough.

Jane Pinter, who had represented the Dawley and Aqueduct ward since winning a by-election in 2013, served as Deputy Mayor in 2015-16. She also served as a Vice-Chair of the Council’s Licensing committee and chaired the Appeals committee.

She has also served as the Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council from 2016-2018.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “I am very grateful to Jane for all of her hard work for the residents of the borough and the ward she has represented tirelessly for the last seven years and for which she topped polls in the last two elections.

“We shall be sad to see her leave but wish her every success in the future.”

The current restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic mean no by-election for the post can take place until May 2021.

In the interim, any issues constituents of the ward wish to raise can be done so with fellow ward councillors Andy Burford and Concepta Cassar.

Supporting Shropshire Live...