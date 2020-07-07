Man charged with Wellington murder

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Wellington on Saturday.

Police were called to Charlton Street in Wellington at 7.45am on Saturday 4 July to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest. He died at the scene.

Dean Richards, 29 from Telford was arrested on Saturday evening by police and has now been charged with murder.

A 27-year-old woman was also arrested in connection with the murder and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

