Works lead to closure of Bank Steps in Bridgnorth

Bank Steps in Bridgnorth are closed to the public for up to four weeks from today as works take place.

Bridgnorth. Photo: Shropshire Council

Works will involve taking down and rebuilding the deteriorated section of brick retaining wall adjacent to Bank Steps, and also minor repair work to Bank Steps will be undertaken at the same time.

Shropshire Council says that due to the nature of the works it will be necessary to close the steps to the public.

The works will be carried out by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of Shropshire Council.

Access to all properties along the steps will remain available as normal.

Supporting Shropshire Live...