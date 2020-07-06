Shropshire Drive-in hits all the right notes

The first Shropshire Drive-in event took place at the West Mid Showground on Saturday evening and has been deemed a success by organisers.

The event was the first live concert drive-in across the Midlands since the Covid-19 outbreak, with an aim to provide a fun yet safe night out. The event organised by Shropshire Festivals was made possible with sponsorship from the local solicitor firm Aaron & Partners.

Local bands Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Ego Friendly and The Vertigo Band performed, with cars beeping and flashing their lights along to the music, which they could listen to through their car radios. Festivalgoers escaped queues for street food with event sponsor Zoom Food allowing them to order food and drinks from an app, and delivered straight to their vehicles.

The event sold out in just a few days, and following glowing feedback from attendees, the events company is gearing up to hold a range of shows over the summer.

Next up on July 10 is a comedy night, the following day there will be a matinee and evening performances of ‘The Most Spectacular Show’ with a cast that includes west end singers, dancers, acrobats and Britain’s Got Talent finalists for a series of jaw-dropping performances.

A major coup for Shropshire Festivals has been securing the smash hit sell out tour – ABBA The Story, for July 18, starring Sheena Beckett as Agnetha and Sarah Fearnley as Anni-Frid (Frida).

Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, Beth Heath, is delighted with feedback from the successful first drive-in. She said: “At a time when people are really anxious about being out and about but are yearning for entertainment beyond their screens at home, we think our range of drive-in events are the perfect solution. Looking around at the drive-in on Saturday we saw happy, carefree faces, people enjoying delicious food and good coffee and boogying in their cars – it was absolutely wonderful to see.



“If you are craving something different, book a ticket to one of our upcoming gigs – music, performance or comedy – and treat yourself to an evening out in the safety of your car.”

