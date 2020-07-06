Shropshire Council welcomes £1.5bn Government funding for arts sector

Leaders at Shropshire Council have welcomed the Government announcement that it will provide a £1.5bn funding package for the UK arts and heritage sector.

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

From museums, castles and theatres, to music, art galleries and literature, Shropshire’s growing arts sector is vibrant, tells the history of the county and offers something for everyone.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said:

“The arts and heritage sector is extremely resilient, but it is no secret that it has struggled with the impact of COVID-19. We’re pleased that these struggles have finally been recognised by the Government and welcome this funding.

“We do not yet know what this funding will mean to Shropshire, and await further announcements from the Government.

“During the lockdown, the council has done its best to support the county’s arts and heritage sector on an extremely tight budget, and provided emergency grant funding earlier this year. We hope new Government funding will help to build on this and boost Shropshire’s fantastic creative sector.”

In May 2020 the council provided an emergency arts sector funding package worth £23,000 to 23 festivals, venues and organisations in Shropshire.

The funding will help provide employment opportunities for over 900 local artists, and support organisations to secure investment from other emergency grants, contributing towards the county’s cultural economy.

The arts and culture industry now contributes £10.8bn to the UK economy.

