15.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News

Shropshire Council asks for more funding for essential services and futureproofing

By Rowan Hall

Last week Shropshire Council joined local MPs in asking the government for more essential services and futureproofing funding.

Shirehall Shrewsbury - Image Shropshire Council
Shirehall Shrewsbury – Photo: Shropshire Council

Councillor Peter Nutting, Shropshire Council Leader, and Shropshire MPs spoke to the Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary.

“Our ‘ask’ is for enough additional funding to alleviate the funding gap, to allow us to continue to invest in our other essential services, whilst at the same time future-proof the financial sustainability of the council” said the Council Leader.

Shropshire Council says that it is spending 48% of its 2020/21 net budget on adult social care, up from 33% in 2015/16. It says that this is not necessarily because of an increase in numbers overall, but an increase in the complexity of care packages, especially for young adults. It also says that there has been a significant increase in the demand and complexity for looked-after children.

In order to make up for a shortfall in government funding and the social care precept, it says that £19.5 million is being funded by cuts to other council services.

Shropshire Council says that the Fair Funding model was expected to address the funding shortfall in 2021/22. Councillor Nutting stated that “…a new Fairer Funding model needs to ensure that growth in social care costs is funded based on demand, as the current model cannot provide sustainable funding in Shropshire to match the growth in the cost of social care services.

“Shropshire Council has been working hard and making unprecedented efficiencies, whilst transforming public services through innovation, technology and by being more commercial. This process never stops, and we are relentless in exploring new ways to deliver better services at lower cost.”

The briefing

According to Shropshire Council, the briefing set out key challenges faced by the council. These included:

  • The direct financial impact of COVID-19 (and government funding that is currently less than half the estimated cost)
  • Government rules meaning that the council can’t allocate all of the £91.7 million provided to Shropshire businesses through the Business Grants scheme, so the remaining money will return to the government instead of supporting Shropshire’s unique economy
  • Year-on-year growing costs of service delivery (for which Shropshire Council says that it has continually made the case of additional annual funding of £50 million, growing by around £10 million per year)

However, Councillor Nutting does appear to feel listened to: “The response from The Secretary of State was very positive. He was able to grasp the issues at the heart of Shropshire’s financial problems very quickly, and indicated that the Government were working hard to deliver solutions.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Rowan Hall
Rowan contributes articles to Shropshire Live. A Law undergraduate who lives in the county. He is currently studying Global Law at Queen Mary University of London and has a particular interest in writing about local government.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council welcomes £1.5bn Government funding for arts sector

Leaders at Shropshire Council have welcomed the Government announcement that it will provide a £1.5bn funding package for the UK arts and heritage sector.
Read Article
Pret a Manger in Shrewsbury

Pret a Manger to close Shrewsbury store

Shrewsbury's Pret A Manger store is to close as the company restructures following operating losses due to coronavirus.
Read Article
The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA braced for summer surge in abandonments after 131 calls in Shropshire last year

The RSPCA fears the impact of Covid and financial downturn will see owners dumping pets in Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.
Read Article
Stuart Apperley, Rowly Jones, Ashley Chesters and Christine Apperley

Centenary charity challenge raises £2,400 for RJAH league of friends

A 100-hole Charity Challenge held at Hawkstone Park to celebrate the Golf Club’s Centenary year has raised over £2,400 for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shoothill launch free-to-use visitor registration system for pubs and restaurants

Software specialists Shoothill have launched an innovative new ‘Covid Tracer’ service making it easier for pubs and restaurant owners to keep temporary records of their customers as advised by the government.
Read Article
The team outside the newly Style Optique branded opticians

Market Drayton opticians Mincher-Lockett & Co rebrands to Style Optique

Market Drayton opticians Mincher-Lockett & Co have re-branded their boutique optical business to ‘Style Optique’.
Read Article

New business consultancy gets ready for Brexit

A new business consultancy has opened its’ doors for the first time in the heart of Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Features

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.9 ° C
16.1 °
15.6 °
59 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP