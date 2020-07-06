RSPCA braced for summer surge in abandonments after 131 calls in Shropshire last year

The RSPCA is bracing itself for a surge in abandoned animals and fears the fallout from the Covid crisis could see more owners struggling to keep their pets.

The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA

Typically, the charity sees abandonment peak in the summer months. Between June and August 2019, 16,519 animals were reported abandoned to the RSPCA which accounts for 30% of all animals reported abandoned that year.

During the summer months, the charity received 131 reports about dumped animals in Shropshire.

This included the tragic abandoning of an elderly dog last June (2019) in Donnington, who was left tied to a tree in remote woodland. When she was discovered by passers by, the poor dog was collapsed and gravely ill. Despite being rushed to a vet, she sadly died.

RSPCA Inspector Nayman Dunderdale remembers: “The poor dog was just dumped in her hour of need when she was clearly gravely ill. She was struggling to stand and kept collapsing, she was obviously in pain but someone just discarded her like a piece of rubbish.

“We have no idea how long she was there for. She had no water or food nearby and she was tied to the branch of a tree which was off the main footpath so it was lucky she was found or she could have suffered a lingering and lonely death. She was thin and weighed about 10kg although she should have weighed about 16kgs and an x-ray revealed she had a number of tumours.

“It seems whoever owned her callously decided to abandon her rather then get the veterinary treatment she obviously needed.”

RSPCA braced for bigger impact this summer

The RSPCA is braced for an even bigger impact this summer following the easing of lockdown and the financial impact on the coronavirus pandemic, and has launched an emergency appeal to continue its vital rescue work.

During the three months since lockdown began, the RSPCA has received reports about 3,492 abandoned animals* – about 40 calls a day – including 1,509 dogs, 1,165 cats, 299 small furries such as hamsters, guinea pigs and ferrets and 275 exotic pets.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “During lockdown we’ve seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals. Fortunately during this time we’ve dealt with fewer abandoned pets however we are worried that as lockdown eases, people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially we will be facing a massive surge of animal abandonments.

Dermot added: “Sadly summer tends to bring with it a surge in abandoned animals. We don’t know why but it may be a combination of the warmer weather making people feel less guilty about dumping a pet to fend for themselves and people doing away on holiday abandoning pets instead of arranging care for them.”

RSPCA rescue teams have been working throughout lockdown after being classified as essential key workers. The numbers of animals being cared for by the RSPCA has risen by more than 1,500 to 5,600** during the pandemic.

Dermot continued: “This is the toughest year yet for the RSPCA despite the huge challenges, our amazing teams have been continuing to rescue animals throughout this crisis.

“I’d urge anyone struggling with their pet to ask for help. Animals have been there to help us through the crisis, please don’t abandon them now.”

What to do if you’re struggling to care for a pet?

– Ask friends and family for help

– Contact your vet about payment plans, discounts or vouchers for neutering or any other treatment needed

– Get in touch with local rehoming charities for advice

– Visit the RSPCA website for welfare advice

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue animals that have been abandoned this summer, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/abandonments

