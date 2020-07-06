15.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 6, 2020
Home News

RSPCA braced for summer surge in abandonments after 131 calls in Shropshire last year

By Shropshire Live

The RSPCA is bracing itself for a surge in abandoned animals and fears the fallout from the Covid crisis could see more owners struggling to keep their pets. 

The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA
The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA

Typically, the charity sees abandonment peak in the summer months. Between June and August 2019, 16,519 animals were reported abandoned to the RSPCA which accounts for 30% of all animals reported abandoned that year.

During the summer months, the charity received 131 reports about dumped animals in Shropshire.

This included the tragic abandoning of an elderly dog last June (2019) in Donnington, who was left tied to a tree in remote woodland. When she was discovered by passers by, the poor dog was collapsed and gravely ill. Despite being rushed to a vet, she sadly died.

RSPCA Inspector Nayman Dunderdale remembers: “The poor dog was just dumped in her hour of need when she was clearly gravely ill. She was struggling to stand and kept collapsing, she was obviously in pain but someone just discarded her like a piece of rubbish. 

“We have no idea how long she was there for. She had no water or food nearby and she was tied to the branch of a tree which was off the main footpath so it was lucky she was found or she could have suffered a lingering and lonely death. She was thin and weighed about 10kg although she should have weighed about 16kgs and an x-ray revealed she had a number of tumours. 

“It seems whoever owned her callously decided to abandon her rather then get the veterinary treatment she obviously needed.”

RSPCA braced for bigger impact this summer

The RSPCA is braced for an even bigger impact this summer following the easing of lockdown and the financial impact on the coronavirus pandemic, and has launched an emergency appeal to continue its vital rescue work.

During the three months since lockdown began, the RSPCA has received reports about 3,492 abandoned animals* – about 40 calls a day – including 1,509 dogs, 1,165 cats, 299 small furries such as hamsters, guinea pigs and ferrets and 275 exotic pets.

Dermot Murphy, head of the RSPCA’s animal rescue teams, said: “During lockdown we’ve seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals. Fortunately during this time we’ve dealt with fewer abandoned pets however we are worried that as lockdown eases, people return to work, go on holidays or struggle financially we will be facing a massive surge of animal abandonments.

Dermot added: “Sadly summer tends to bring with it a surge in abandoned animals. We don’t know why but  it may be a combination of the warmer weather making people feel less guilty about dumping a pet to fend for themselves and people doing away on holiday  abandoning pets instead of arranging care for them.”

RSPCA rescue teams have been working throughout lockdown after being classified as essential key workers. The numbers of animals being cared for by the RSPCA has risen by more than 1,500 to 5,600** during the pandemic.

Dermot continued: “This is the toughest year yet for the RSPCA despite the huge challenges, our amazing teams have been continuing to rescue animals throughout this crisis. 

“I’d urge anyone struggling with their pet to ask for help. Animals have been there to help us through the crisis, please don’t abandon them now.”

What to do if you’re struggling to care for a pet?

– Ask friends and family for help

– Contact your vet about payment plans, discounts or vouchers for neutering or any other treatment needed

– Get in touch with local rehoming charities for advice

– Visit the RSPCA website for welfare advice

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue animals that have been abandoned this summer, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/abandonments

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Shropshire Council welcomes £1.5bn Government funding for arts sector

Leaders at Shropshire Council have welcomed the Government announcement that it will provide a £1.5bn funding package for the UK arts and heritage sector.
Read Article
Pret a Manger in Shrewsbury

Pret a Manger to close Shrewsbury store

Shrewsbury's Pret A Manger store is to close as the company restructures following operating losses due to coronavirus.
Read Article
The elderly dog, which was struggling to stand, was found tied to a tree branch in remote woodland near Telford. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA braced for summer surge in abandonments after 131 calls in Shropshire last year

The RSPCA fears the impact of Covid and financial downturn will see owners dumping pets in Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.
Read Article
Stuart Apperley, Rowly Jones, Ashley Chesters and Christine Apperley

Centenary charity challenge raises £2,400 for RJAH league of friends

A 100-hole Charity Challenge held at Hawkstone Park to celebrate the Golf Club’s Centenary year has raised over £2,400 for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shoothill launch free-to-use visitor registration system for pubs and restaurants

Software specialists Shoothill have launched an innovative new ‘Covid Tracer’ service making it easier for pubs and restaurant owners to keep temporary records of their customers as advised by the government.
Read Article
The team outside the newly Style Optique branded opticians

Market Drayton opticians Mincher-Lockett & Co rebrands to Style Optique

Market Drayton opticians Mincher-Lockett & Co have re-branded their boutique optical business to ‘Style Optique’.
Read Article

New business consultancy gets ready for Brexit

A new business consultancy has opened its’ doors for the first time in the heart of Shropshire.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Proceeds donated will go to five Shropshire charities: including The Cavalier Centre

Shropshire Virtual Show to raise vital funds for local charities

An exciting new online event celebrating the best of Shropshire and raising money for local good causes is taking place this summer.
Read Article
: Matt Martin and Sam Whitney with Hannah Gamston at Severn Hospice, Shrewsbury

Bridgnorth cricket club in global fundraiser for Severn Hospice

Following the Covid-19 pandemic cancellation of the annual Bridgnorth Walk, in which the town’s cricket club always enter a fundraising team, two enterprising club members came up with an alternative event to raise funds for their chosen charity and gained surprise support from across the world.
Read Article

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Features

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
15.9 ° C
16.1 °
15.6 °
59 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Mon
13 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
16 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP