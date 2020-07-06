15.9 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 6, 2020
Man and woman assaulted by group of youths in Shrewsbury

By Shropshire Live

Police have released details of an incident in Shrewsbury in which a man and a woman were assaulted by a group of youths.

Castle Walk Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View
The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Sunday 24 May at the Castle Walk Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury.

The man and a woman, both in their 20s, were attacked by a group of youths believed to be aged between 14 and 18. The man received hospital treatment for his injuries.

Police say it’s believed the group consisted of five males and two females. One of the males is described as thin build, ginger hair and was wearing silver framed glasses and a white hoodie. A second male is described as also having ginger hair with chiselled features with prominent check bones and jawline, it’s thought he was about 16 years old. The third male is described as having long straight hair ginger and wearing a black cap and a black hoodie.

One of the females is described as between 15 and 16 years old, large build and wearing a white top. The second female was wearing denim shorts with purple hair, tied up in a ponytail.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 904s 240520 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
