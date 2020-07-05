Two arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Wellington

Two people from Telford have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Wellington.
Police were called to Charlton Street at 7.45am on Saturday to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest. He sadly died at the scene.
A man aged 29 and woman, aged 27, were taken into custody yesterday evening where they currently remain while the investigation continues.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident at a private residence.”
