Two arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Wellington

By Shropshire Live

Two people from Telford have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in Wellington.

Police were called to Charlton Street at 7.45am on Saturday to reports that a man was in cardiac arrest. He sadly died at the scene.

A man aged 29 and woman, aged 27, were taken into custody yesterday evening where they currently remain while the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “We would like to reassure the community that we believe this to be an isolated incident at a private residence.”

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Witnesses sought after racially aggravated assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to a racially aggravated assault in Shrewsbury.
Kay White, the UK’s oldest Postmaster, who has achieved 60 years as Postmaster for Claverley Post Office in Shropshire

Claverley Postmistress celebrates 93rd birthday and 60 years running local post office

Claverley Postmistress, Kay White, is the UK’s oldest Postmaster and today celebrates her 93rd birthday.
FC Oswestry Town takes sad decision to fold the club

FC Oswestry Town, which was formed in 2014, has taken the decision to fold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic putting the club into financial difficulties and robbing it of a hard earned promotion.
Stuart Apperley, Rowly Jones, Ashley Chesters and Christine Apperley

Centenary charity challenge raises £2,400 for RJAH league of friends

A 100-hole Charity Challenge held at Hawkstone Park to celebrate the Golf Club’s Centenary year has raised over £2,400 for The League of Friends of the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.
Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
High Street in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury businesses staying positive as footfall continues to rise

Businesses in Shrewsbury are “taking each day as it comes” and staying positive, with footfall steadily increasing in the town centre during the coronavirus recovery.
mfg Solicitors has appointed partner and corporate law specialist Clare Lang as head of department

Shropshire law firm appoints new head of growing corporate team

A county law firm has appointed a new head of its Corporate department following a period of sustained growth.
The 1st Choice meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park

1st Choice Insurance offers meeting space in exchange for charitable donation

Shrewsbury-based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance is offering the use of its meeting space to local businesses in return for a charitable donation.
Amy Warhurst and daughter Josie

Shrewsbury drama group launches new online initiative

A Shropshire children's drama group has launched a new 'fly on the wall' initiative to encourage shy children to take the first step into a class.
'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
