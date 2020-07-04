Witnesses sought after racially aggravated assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to a racially aggravated assault in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened around 4pm on Monday 15 June in Lythwood Road, Bayston Hill.

A 15-year-old boy was racially abused and punched in the eye.

The suspect is described as a white male aged around 16 to 17 years old, 6ft tall with ginger hair. He was wearing a black hoodie with North Face trousers. He made off in the direction of Lythwood estate in Bayston Hill.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 22/49318/20 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Supporting Shropshire Live...