18.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Home News

Telford College to safely ‘fully re-open’ in September

By Shropshire Live

Telford College has announced plans to create a new ‘blended learning’ timetable which will allow all students to safely return to the campus in September.

Health and safety measures are already in force at the Haybridge campus
Health and safety measures are already in force at the Haybridge campus

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest said flexibility would be the key factor for staff and students over the coming months.

The Government has today published new safety guidelines which give colleges the go-ahead to ‘fully re-open’ for the new academic year in September.

The plans are built on the principle of keeping classes or whole year groups apart in separate ‘bubbles’ wherever possible.

Mr Guest said: “Our priorities throughout the whole Covid-19 period have been to save lives, protect student achievement, and ensure that students have a place with us in September.

“Inevitably, there are going to be different curriculum plans for different areas, reflecting the contrasting needs of our students, and the practical nature of many courses.

“But as a general principle, we are building a blended learning timetable for September which will involve most students spending much of their time in college, but also studying from home.”

He said the new Telford College timetable would involve staggered start and finish times, with students spending time on site whenever possible, but with restricted use of social areas around the campus.

Online learning platforms which have been operating successfully for the past few months will continue to be used to deliver some elements of the curriculum remotely.

“Attendance and attainment rates during lockdown have been very good, and we are delighted by the way students and tutors have embraced the challenges,” Mr Guest said.

“But we know that online learning can never fully replace face-to-face teaching, so the majority of our students can expect to be dividing their time between college and home-based studies from September.”

He added: “As the Government points out, education is essential to a student’s healthy development – and missing too much can have a negative impact on their mental and physical wellbeing.

“There is a delicate balancing act, and we are working hard to make sure all possible practical measures are in place for the start of the September term.

“Our overall objective is to ensure that students can be taught a broad and balanced curriculum, and be able to catch up on any study time which may have been lost over the past few months.

“Where any students are self-isolating, we will have plans in place to offer remote education – just as we have been doing with great success since March.

“I want to say a special thanks to all the Telford College staff, who have done a fantastic job in these challenging times.”

A small number of students have already returned to Telford College over the past few weeks to complete practical elements of their courses, or sit final exams.

Susan Alder, Telford College’s director of student services and marketing, said: “It’s clear that these students have welcomed the chance to be back on site.

“They have shown their appreciation for the social distancing and sanitisation measures in place, and say the college has made them feel safe.”

Level two technical engineering student Ben Ward Davies said: “Being in college is much better than simply studying online. I have been able to complete so much more, and it has been great to have real-life interaction.”

Andrew Williams, on the same course, added: “It has been great to be back. My tutors have been working with me remotely, but being on site and having actual access to my tutor to talk face-to-face has made completing my qualification so much easier.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Advertisement Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

Witnesses sought after racially aggravated assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses to a racially aggravated assault in Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Kay White, the UK’s oldest Postmaster, who has achieved 60 years as Postmaster for Claverley Post Office in Shropshire

Claverley Postmistress celebrates 93rd birthday and 60 years running local post office

Claverley Postmistress, Kay White, is the UK’s oldest Postmaster and today celebrates her 93rd birthday.
Read Article
Health and safety measures are already in force at the Haybridge campus

Telford College to safely ‘fully re-open’ in September

Telford College has announced plans to create a new ‘blended learning’ timetable which will allow all students to safely return to the campus in September.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

High Street in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury businesses staying positive as footfall continues to rise

Businesses in Shrewsbury are “taking each day as it comes” and staying positive, with footfall steadily increasing in the town centre during the coronavirus recovery.
Read Article
mfg Solicitors has appointed partner and corporate law specialist Clare Lang as head of department

Shropshire law firm appoints new head of growing corporate team

A county law firm has appointed a new head of its Corporate department following a period of sustained growth.
Read Article
The 1st Choice meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park

1st Choice Insurance offers meeting space in exchange for charitable donation

Shrewsbury-based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance is offering the use of its meeting space to local businesses in return for a charitable donation.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Cartwrights provide a convenient waste disposal solution

Do you need a skip or trade waste disposal solution? With a modern fleet of over 20 vehicles and a dedicated customer-focused team, Cartwrights can provide the service you need.
Read Article
Amy Warhurst and daughter Josie

Shrewsbury drama group launches new online initiative

A Shropshire children's drama group has launched a new 'fly on the wall' initiative to encourage shy children to take the first step into a class.
Read Article
'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Advertisement Features

Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
18.9 ° C
19.4 °
18 °
77 %
7.2kmh
100 %
Sat
19 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
17 °
Wed
18 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP