Shrewsbury joins others around the world to thank NHS on its birthday

Shrewsbury is joining other towns across the world to offer its thanks to healthcare workers on the NHS’s 72nd birthday.

A video showing giant projections of clapping hands will be projected onto Shrewsbury Market Hall. Photo: Hamish McKeown

A video showing giant projections of clapping hands on town centre landmarks is being launched on social media and people are being encouraged to share the post to spread their thanks this Sunday.

It’s all part of the #iClapFor project, started by textile artist, Ian Berry, who first projected an animation of his hands clapping onto a building in London.

Since then it has been used in towns and cities across the UK and world, being projected on the White Cliffs of Dover, Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the Angel of the North, Los Angeles, Colombia and Sau Paulo.

It has now come to Shrewsbury, with projectionist, Andy McKeown, projecting the animation on buildings including Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, the Market Hall and St Mary’s Church.

The project is being coordinated by Shrewsbury BID, with the video being posted across the Original Shrewsbury social media platforms.

Jonathan Soden, director of Shrewsbury BID and owner of The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop, said the NHS’s birthday seemed a fitting time to bring the artwork to Shrewsbury.

“Ian Berry’s clapping hands have become an iconic image being projected on buildings across the world, so it’s absolutely fantastic that we have been able to bring them to Shrewsbury,” he said.

“Andy McKeown has done a fantastic job of projecting the image onto a range of recognisable buildings in the town centre, and it’s a really inspiring sight.

“The video, put together by 7video who are based in Shrewsbury, looks great and we hope lots of people share it on social media to spread the message far and wide.”

When launching the project, Ian Berry, said: “With the help of friends, family and followers, a piece of art showing a simple clap has been projected on walls across the world.

“It has gone the length and breadth of the UK, to the USA, Sweden, Italy, Mexico and beyond. It’s truly incredible what humanity can do when we all come together.”

