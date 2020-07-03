Telford play areas set to re-open with new safety guidelines

Play areas across Telford and Wrekin are set for a phased re-opening from Friday 10th July following new Government guidelines released this week.



Telford & Wrekin Council has been continuing maintenance on play equipment during lockdown and will begin to re-open some of its 120 play areas from Friday 10th July.

The phased re-opening is due to the number of play areas and preparation required, including removing some equipment to provide social distancing and placing new signage to inform people of what they can do to stay alert.

Parents, guardians, carers and users must be aware of the new government guidelines that now apply to all play areas and realise that coronavirus safety is also in their hands.

The council is unable to monitor or clean all play areas on a frequent basis and is asking visitors and users to take on this responsibility by:

– Social distancing

– If the play area is busy, wait or come back later

– 1 family member to accompany children

– Using your own hand sanitiser gel before and after your visit

– Please take any litter and wipes home with you



The following play areas have been prioritised for re-opening from Friday 10th July:

– Telford Town Park

– Dawley Park, Dawley

– Dale End Park, Ironbridge

– Bowring Park, Wellington

– Hartshill Park, Oakengates

The rocket slide, and unfortunately, the popular water play in Telford Town Park will also remain closed for safety but will be under regular review.

Cllr Eileen Callear, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Libraries, and Culture said “We are urging parents, guardians and carers to be fully aware of what they need to do and to consider when children use our playgrounds.”

“The Government guidelines have stated that councils can only do what is reasonably practical to minimise risk, but with so many play areas it is impossible for the council to oversee all of them all of the time. Visitors must act responsibly.”

“While we want to enjoy some of the new freedoms as the lockdown restrictions are lifted, we ask everyone to please follow the safety advice and be responsible.”

