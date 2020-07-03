Police forces work together in cross border operation near Bishop’s Castle

Two vehicles have been seized in a cross border operation between West Mercia Police and Dyfed-Powys Police.

On Wednesday, more than 30 officers from both forces carried out the operation on the border between Shropshire and Powys near Bishop’s Castle.

One vehicle was seized by West Mercia Police for having no insurance, the second was seized by Dyfed-Powys Police for money laundering and fraud offences.

A number of fixed penalty notices were also issued for minor traffic offences.

During the operation officers engaged with members of the public and explained the purpose was to help make local communities safer and target those causing harm.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We want to make not just our roads safer but our local communities too and the purpose of this operation was to send a clear message to those looking to exploit our borders and road network to commit crime that we do, and will continue to, work with our neighbouring forces to target them.

“The operation was also a good opportunity for us to engage with members of the public and tell them about the work we are doing to make our communities even safer.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...