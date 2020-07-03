Police appeal to pub-goers to enjoy this weekend sensibly and safely

West Mercia Police are appealing for those planning on heading to a pub to enjoy this weekend sensibly and safely, as restrictions are eased.

From Saturday many pubs and bars which had closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to open with restrictions – designed to protect the public from the virus.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones is appealing to the public to enjoy this weekend sensibly and safely, saying: “As the lifting of further restrictions takes place this weekend, our policing approach remains intelligence led. We always assess potential demand and ensure our resources are in the right place at the right time and this weekend will be no different.

“We are grateful to the vast majority of people across out force area who have worked with us throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. We’ve continued to take the four ‘Es’ approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging the public at different stages of the pandemic and only using enforcement action as a last resort. Our enforcement actions have been minimal thanks to the cooperation of our communities and we hope this will continue as further restrictions are lifted.

“We are all looking forward to a little more freedom from this weekend and we hope this is enjoyed safely with everyone remembering the restrictions that are still in place. We would ask people to be calm and sensible. Look after yourself, look after your family. We are still in a global pandemic which continues to affect local communities.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...