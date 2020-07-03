14.9 C
Police appeal to pub-goers to enjoy this weekend sensibly and safely

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police are appealing for those planning on heading to a pub to enjoy this weekend sensibly and safely, as restrictions are eased.

From Saturday many pubs and bars which had closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will be able to open with restrictions – designed to protect the public from the virus.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones is appealing to the public to enjoy this weekend sensibly and safely, saying: “As the lifting of further restrictions takes place this weekend, our policing approach remains intelligence led. We always assess potential demand and ensure our resources are in the right place at the right time and this weekend will be no different.

“We are grateful to the vast majority of people across out force area who have worked with us throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. We’ve continued to take the four ‘Es’ approach of engaging, explaining and encouraging the public at different stages of the pandemic and only using enforcement action as a last resort. Our enforcement actions have been minimal thanks to the cooperation of our communities and we hope this will continue as further restrictions are lifted.

“We are all looking forward to a little more freedom from this weekend and we hope this is enjoyed safely with everyone remembering the restrictions that are still in place. We would ask people to be calm and sensible. Look after yourself, look after your family. We are still in a global pandemic which continues to affect local communities.”

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
News

News

Read Article

Survey rates RJAH best in the country for overall patient experience

Overall patient experience at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital is the best in the country – according to the findings of a major national report.
Read Article

Telford play areas set to re-open with new safety guidelines

Play areas across Telford and Wrekin are set for a phased re-opening from Friday 10th July following new Government guidelines released this week.
Read Article
Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article
Business

Business

High Street in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury businesses staying positive as footfall continues to rise

Businesses in Shrewsbury are “taking each day as it comes” and staying positive, with footfall steadily increasing in the town centre during the coronavirus recovery.
Read Article
mfg Solicitors has appointed partner and corporate law specialist Clare Lang as head of department

Shropshire law firm appoints new head of growing corporate team

A county law firm has appointed a new head of its Corporate department following a period of sustained growth.
Read Article
The 1st Choice meeting room located in Jupiter House on Shrewsbury Business Park

1st Choice Insurance offers meeting space in exchange for charitable donation

Shrewsbury-based insurance broker 1st Choice Insurance is offering the use of its meeting space to local businesses in return for a charitable donation.
Read Article
Features

Features

Amy Warhurst and daughter Josie

Shrewsbury drama group launches new online initiative

A Shropshire children's drama group has launched a new 'fly on the wall' initiative to encourage shy children to take the first step into a class.
Read Article
'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Read Article
Entertainment

Entertainment

Severn Valley Railway to reopen for daily passenger services from August

Severn Valley Railway will reopen for daily passenger services from Saturday 1 August with a range of excursions aimed at bringing families together for an enjoyable day out.
Read Article
hatfields 90s revival

Big finish for the 90’s Revival weekly lockdown live shows

Two well known Shropshire DJ’s are bringing their Facebook live weekly 90's music sessions to an end with one last live party this Saturday.
Read Article
Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Latest Articles

Editor's Picks

