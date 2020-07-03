Extra space for pedestrians in Shrewsbury’s Castle Street to remain until September

A trial suspension of the bus lane in Castle Street, Shrewsbury to provide additional space for pedestrians is set to remain in place until the end of September.

Castle Street in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

It’s one of many measures put in place around the town, and across the county, to aid social distancing and enable people to safely visit Shropshire’s market towns.

The lane has already been closed since 15 June under an Emergency Traffic Order, but an Experimental Traffic Order which enables the scheme to stay in place is set to come into effect next Monday 6 July.

Under the scheme, the bus lane will be suspended from the Castle Street/Pride Hill junction, to the Castle Street/Chester Street junction to provide additional footpath width for pedestrian use.

Three pay and display parking bays will be Loading Only at any time, but the existing loading and disabled bays towards the top of the road will remain.

Due to safety concerns and retention of access for loading requirements it won’t be possible to provide a contraflow cycle lane as originally hoped.

