Two men charged after warrant carried out in Shrewsbury

Two men have been charged after a warrant was carried out at an address in Pool Rise, Shrewsbury on Friday 26 June.

A 36-year-old man and a male youth were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

The warrant was a joint operation with Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team and the West Midlands Regional Organised Crime Unit (ROCU) which saw ROCU officers also arrest a man in Birmingham.

In Shrewsbury, class A drugs, cash, phones and other property were recovered.

Dean Bailey, 36, of Pool Rise and Shakib Miah, 28, of Walsall have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Both appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 27 June.

The youth has been released pending further investigation.

