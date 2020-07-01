Telford & Wrekin Council working with River Severn Partnership to help residents and businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with neighbouring local authorities, the Environment Agency and other organisations calling for Government support to address the continued threat to people who live and work along the length of the River Severn.



The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones

Following the worst floods in decades, the Council is helping put together a prospectus to the Government seeking funding to help find ways to reduce the risk of further flooding in the future, improving the economy and protecting property. The prospectus will be submitted to the Government this month in the hope that the approach be recognised as a national pilot.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is pleased to be a key partner in the River Severn Partnership. The Severn runs through one of the oldest communities in the borough which holds assets with an international reputation and significance.



“The Gorge is, therefore, a source of opportunity and challenge alike. Recent flooding events have demonstrated the need for a cooperative and collaborative approach in reducing one of the most devastating impacts of climate change on local residents and protect and enhance one of the region’s most important and iconic visitor attractions.”

The Council is part of The River Severn Partnership set up last year to address flooding issues along the whole of the River Severn to support local communities and to maximize the potential economic benefits.

