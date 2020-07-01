15.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Home News

Telford & Wrekin Council working with River Severn Partnership to help residents and businesses

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is working with neighbouring local authorities, the Environment Agency and other organisations calling for Government support to address the continued threat to people who live and work along the length of the River Severn.

The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones
The flood barriers along the Wharfage moved after being overwhelmed by the volume of flood water. Photo: Barry Jones

Following the worst floods in decades, the Council is helping put together a prospectus to the Government seeking funding to help find ways to reduce the risk of further flooding in the future, improving the economy and protecting property. The prospectus will be submitted to the Government this month in the hope that the approach be recognised as a national pilot.

Councillor David Wright, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for the economy, housing, transport and infrastructure, said: “Telford & Wrekin Council is pleased to be a key partner in the River Severn Partnership. The Severn runs through one of the oldest communities in the borough which holds assets with an international reputation and significance. 

“The Gorge is, therefore, a source of opportunity and challenge alike. Recent flooding events have demonstrated the need for a cooperative and collaborative approach in reducing one of the most devastating impacts of climate change on local residents and protect and enhance one of the region’s most important and iconic visitor attractions.”

The Council is part of The River Severn Partnership set up last year to address flooding issues along the whole of the River Severn to support local communities and to maximize the potential economic benefits.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Advertise with us for £50 per week

Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
Read Article
- Advertising -
Advertise with Shropshire Live for £50 per week

News

News

The estimated street value of the cannabis farm was £1.2 to 1.6 million. Photo: West Mercia Police

Arrest made in connection with cannabis farm at disused Shrewsbury nightclub

Police have arrested a man in connection with a cannabis farm found at a disused nightclub in Shrewsbury last year.
Read Article

Coronavirus leads to £19m shortfall in Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget

Telford & Wrekin Council’s budget faces a hit of £19 million due to the coronavirus pandemic, a report to the Council’s cabinet shows.
Read Article

Two men charged after warrant carried out in Shrewsbury

Two men have been charged after a warrant was carried out at an address in Pool Rise, Shrewsbury on Friday 26 June.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Read Article
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Co-founders of Codebreak Andy Rao and Joel Stone

Shropshire marketing agency creates podcast series

Shropshire marketing agency, Codebreak, has been diversifying the podcast scene with their very own marketing podcast series, ‘Break It Down’.
Read Article
Helen Howells (Showroom Assistant), Scott Marston (co-owner), Mark Jones (Sales Assistant)

New showroom opens as Shropshire mobility company expands

A Shropshire mobility company set up from home three years ago is moving to a new showroom to accommodate continued expansion and meet increasing demand for its services.
Read Article
Electrical Manager at Nexus Electrics Ady Ethelston, Support Worker at The Ark Shrewsbury Eloise Arthur-Hammond, Electrical Engineer at Nexus Electrics Nathan Carpenter

Local electrical contractors help Shrewsbury’s homeless charity

Nexus Electrics Ltd has been carrying out work for The Ark in Shrewsbury as part of their service to provide for homeless people.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Amy Warhurst and daughter Josie

Shrewsbury drama group launches new online initiative

A Shropshire children's drama group has launched a new 'fly on the wall' initiative to encourage shy children to take the first step into a class.
Read Article
'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Step Back to the 1940s at the SVR. Photo: Paul Hastie

Severn Valley Railway to hold virtual 1940s event

The group behind the SVR’s ever popular Step Back to the 1940s events has come up with an exciting alternative in the face of this year’s cancellations.
Read Article
The famous chip shop at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Countdown on for Ironbridge Gorge Museums reopening

The countdown is on to the reopening of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums – and it’s already shaping up to be a massive success.
Read Article
RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Read Article
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Article

Weather

Shropshire
light rain
15.6 ° C
16.1 °
14.4 °
72 %
7.2kmh
0 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP