South Shropshire to benefit from £3m roads upgrade to protect against flooding

A project to protect South Shropshire roads from flooding has been given the green light to proceed, as the Prime Minister announced plans to invest £5 billion in infrastructure to kickstart the country’s economic recovery from coronavirus.

The work to protect South Shropshire’s roads from flooding will receive £2.6m from the Government, along with £400,000 of local funding, to proceed.

It is one of 29 local road projects which are receiving a share of £100 million, as part of Government’s plans to reignite the local economy, connect communities and speed up the recovery as lockdown eases.

Philip Dunne MP has welcomed investment news, he said:

“I am delighted South Shropshire will be one of the very first beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s New Deal for Britain, kickstarting our recovery from coronavirus.

“The devastating floods we experienced earlier this year shows how important protecting roads from flooding is here in South Shropshire. Upgrading flood protections will bring huge benefits to our local area, alleviating some of the worst problems induced by flooding.

“This is a good example of South Shropshire benefiting from levelling up the country, as we were elected to do in December. I am pleased the government is delivering on that commitment.”

