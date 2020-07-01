Free parking in Ironbridge Gorge extended

Businesses in the Ironbridge Gorge are to get a boost with free parking at council-owned car parks extended until August.



The Wharfage car park in Ironbridge. Photo: Google Street View

Charging at the car parks was suspended in early March to help businesses in the Gorge hit by the severe flooding in February and will remain free until Monday 3 August.

Charges are temporarily waived in the following car parks: The Wharfage, Waterloo Street, Station Yard and Dale End.

The car parks offer around 230 parking spaces in total serving the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage site. The car park in the Square in Ironbridge is currently not in use to allow for social distancing measures.



Cllr Lee Carter, cabinet member with responsibility for Neighbourhood Services, said: “Businesses in the Ironbridge Gorge have had a really tough time this year first with the worst floods in decades and then recovering from the effects of the coronavirus lockdown.



“As the area heads towards what should be its busiest time of the year, we want to do what we can to help businesses and to get people shopping local and supporting businesses across our High Streets and District centres.



“We’ve also put social distancing measures in to help reassure people that it’s safe to come, visit and spend time in this beautiful location, the region’s only World Heritage Site and we’ll be keeping these under review.”



