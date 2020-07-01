Arrest made in connection with cannabis farm at disused Shrewsbury nightclub

Police have arrested a man in connection with a cannabis farm found at a disused nightclub in Shrewsbury last year.

The estimated street value of the cannabis farm was £1.2 to 1.6 million. Photo: West Mercia Police

A cannabis farm with an estimated street value of £1.2 to £1.6 million was found at the former nightclub in Shrewsbury town centre last October.

Earlier this year five warrants were carried out in Shrewsbury and Birmingham with three people arrested.

Last night a 32-year-old man was arrested in Kent on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

DS Andy Chatting, from the Local Organised Crime Team, said: “This was a large scale cannabis farm that has already seen a number of people arrested after warrants were carried out earlier this year.

“Keeping our communities safe is our priority and we will continue to take the necessary action against all of those suspected of being involved in this type of serious and organised crime.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...