Police issue warning over fake Amazon callers defrauding residents

West Mercia Police has issued a warning after fraudsters claiming to be from Amazon have defrauded Shropshire victims of around £40,000 in the last 24 hours.

The scam involves fraudsters stating that the recipient is eligible for an Amazon refund. The victim then follows a series of instructions from the criminal caller who then gains access to their bank details and removes their funds.

More than £70,000 has been taken from victims across the West Mercia Police force area. The West Mercia Police Economic Crime Unit is warning people who have been receiving these calls that this is a scam.

Detective Inspector Emma Wright “Please remember that no legitimate company, organisation, government body or police force will ever ask for you bank details, ask you to transfer money or offer to transfer money into your account. While we are working hard to make everyone aware of these scams and identify these criminals and bring them to justice the public can help us by helping each other; by telling vulnerable and elderly friends, neighbours and relatives who may not have seen the news or social media messages that these scams exist and what they can do. Together we will make it impossible for these fraudsters to take advantage of those more vulnerable in our communities.”

“We are advising all reports of these calls to be passed onto actionfraud.police.uk, and reminding computer users to evaluate their online safety. Tips include: ensuring you have up to date security software, using secure passwords and regularly backing up your data.

“If you are able to, I would recommend visiting actionfraud.police.uk, who have a detailed information such as below about what to look out for.

”Always question uninvited approaches in case it’s a scam. Instead, contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.

“Have the confidence to refuse unusual requests for personal or financial information. It’s easy to feel embarrassed when faced with unexpected or complex conversations. But it’s fine to stop the discussion if you do not feel in control of it. Never install any software or visit a website as a result of a cold call. Unsolicited requests for remote access to your computer should always raise a red flag.

“If you have received such a call and have provided personal details, which has led to funds being removed, it is advised that you contact your bank immediately and contact police on 101.”

