Police investigate maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

By Shropshire Live

West Mercia Police has today confirmed it is has launched an investigation into claims made about maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust.

Police have held a meeting with NHS Improvement, The Department of Health and
chair of the independent inquiry Donna Ockenden to discuss complaints made against the trust.

An independent inquiry was established in 2017, it is currently looking at more than 1,200 cases, including deaths of babies and mothers and babies who have been left with permanent brain damage.

The investigation by West Mercia Police will explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case either against the trust or any individuals involved.

Assistant Chief Constable Geoff Wessell from West Mercia Police said:

“Today, 30 June 2020, we have met with NHS Improvement, The Department of Health and the independent reviewer to discuss complaints made against Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust in relation to maternity services and provision. The independent review is ongoing.

“We can confirm that a police investigation will be conducted to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case either against the Trust or any individuals involved. The investigation is now live so we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said:

“We are aware that a police investigation will be conducted by West Mercia Police to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case either against the Trust or any individuals involved, following complaints made against the Trust in relation to maternity services and provision. We will fully cooperate with the investigation.

“I would like to reassure all families affected that we are listening and acting on feedback.

“We are not able to comment further to avoid prejudicing the investigation.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009.
News

News

Oswestry town centre. Photo: Google Street View

Oswestry to receive £700,000 to tackle empty properties and enhance town’s heritage

Councillors and business leaders have welcomed news that Oswestry is set to receive £700,000 of government funding to help tackle empty properties and enhance the heritage of the town.
phone generic - pixabay

Police issue warning over fake Amazon callers defrauding residents

West Mercia Police has issued a warning after fraudsters claiming to be from Amazon have defrauded Shropshire victims of around £40,000 in the last 24 hours.
Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Business

Business

Telford-based Hitherbest has already benefited from MGP support

Marches companies to get share of £6.5m boost for manufacturers looking to recover from Covid-19 impact

Small to Medium-sized (SME) manufacturers across the Marches are being urged to take a slice of a £6.5m funding boost to help them recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and address key barriers to growth.
Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn

Marches LEP reveals £27million funding for new schemes

The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership is investing more than £27 million in a programme of high-profile schemes which will create more than 1,700 jobs and boost growth across the region.
Telford & Wrekin Council leader asks Chancellor to free up financial support for businesses

Telford & Wrekin Council is asking the Government to help it to provide more funding support to hundreds of borough businesses yet to receive any financial help to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Features

Features

'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
Entertainment

Entertainment

The famous chip shop at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Countdown on for Ironbridge Gorge Museums reopening

The countdown is on to the reopening of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums – and it’s already shaping up to be a massive success.
RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
