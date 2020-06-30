Police investigate maternity services at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

West Mercia Police has today confirmed it is has launched an investigation into claims made about maternity services at the Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust.

Police have held a meeting with NHS Improvement, The Department of Health and

chair of the independent inquiry Donna Ockenden to discuss complaints made against the trust.

An independent inquiry was established in 2017, it is currently looking at more than 1,200 cases, including deaths of babies and mothers and babies who have been left with permanent brain damage.

The investigation by West Mercia Police will explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case either against the trust or any individuals involved.

Assistant Chief Constable Geoff Wessell from West Mercia Police said:

“Today, 30 June 2020, we have met with NHS Improvement, The Department of Health and the independent reviewer to discuss complaints made against Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Hospital Trust in relation to maternity services and provision. The independent review is ongoing.

“We can confirm that a police investigation will be conducted to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case either against the Trust or any individuals involved. The investigation is now live so we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Louise Barnett, Chief Executive at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), said:

“We are aware that a police investigation will be conducted by West Mercia Police to explore whether there is evidence to support a criminal case either against the Trust or any individuals involved, following complaints made against the Trust in relation to maternity services and provision. We will fully cooperate with the investigation.

“I would like to reassure all families affected that we are listening and acting on feedback.

“We are not able to comment further to avoid prejudicing the investigation.”

