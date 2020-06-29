Toddler suffers serious facial injuries after being knocked to the ground by cyclists in Telford

A toddler has been left with serious facial injuries after being knocked to the ground by two teenage cyclists in Telford.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Saturday in Donnington Wood.

A family was walking their dog along the pathway between Asda and McDonalds, when the two teenage cyclists rode through at high speeds knocking the two-year-old girl to the ground.

The girl was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service with serious facial injuries which required surgery.

The first cyclist to pass them is described as a black male between 13 and 15-years-old, the second was a white male around the same age with blonde hair and was wearing grey jogging bottoms with a grey t-shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting incident 234s 280620 or alternatively call Crimestopper anonymously on 0800 555111.

