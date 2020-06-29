Man charged after police motorbike struck by a car in Shropshire

A man has been charged after a police motorbike was struck by a car in Shropshire.

The incident happened on the A458 between Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock on Thursday 25 June.

The officer received hospital treatment for minor injuries.

A 40-year-old has been charged with a number of offences.

Frank Wilde, from Brierley Hill, has been charged with dangerous driving, disqualified driving, driving with no insurance and going equipped for burglary.

He appeared via virtual court at Kidderminster Magistrate Court where he was remanded in custody.

