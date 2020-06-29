11.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Key Shrewsbury town centre streets to remain traffic-free until end of summer

By Shropshire Live

Key streets in Shrewsbury’s town centre are to remain traffic-free during the day for the rest of the summer to help keep people safe and help businesses to maximise their potential over the summer.

Shrewsbury's High Street
Shrewsbury’s High Street

High Street will be closed to traffic between 11am and 4pm – a change from the original timing of 11am to 6pm – and Wyle Cop will be open to outward bound traffic only, on a 24-hour basis.

All car parks remain open and accessible with Frankwell and Abbey Foregate remaining free of charge until further notice to support the town centre’s recovery.

Shropshire Council, as the highway authority and part of the multi-agency Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce, says the temporary interventions are intended to be in place until the end of September.

Councillor Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council, said he wanted to emphasise that the changes were temporary and not a long-term solution.

He said: “Closing High Street to traffic during the day gives us two major benefits – it creates much greater capacity for people to move around the town centre with social distancing and will enable businesses to use more outside space.

“The idea is that cafes, bars and restaurants will be able to apply to use the loading bays for outside seating areas, which will be vital to help them serve a growing number of customers and drive economic activity for the whole town.

“We will be putting further measures in place to encourage traffic to go around the edge of town rather than using the diversion route along Town Walls, and we are monitoring the traffic flow on a regular basis.

“As we said at the outset, these are not long-term solutions, they are temporary interventions to enable the town centre to welcome people in a safe way as we start our recovery.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, which is part of the Shrewsbury Recovery Taskforce along with Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, said hospitality businesses were looking forward to opening from next weekend.

He said: “The overall feedback from businesses has been very understanding and supportive of the measures and we do appreciate that businesses are having to adapt particularly with regards to deliveries.

“Footfall figures measured by Springboard UK in Shrewsbury since the highway measures show Shrewsbury to be outperforming other UK towns and cities benchmarks by up to 20%.

“We also hope that by announcing the intention for the highway measures to be in place until the end of September, it gives businesses clarity for the summer which they can plan around.

“We are doing a lot of work with our council partners to help businesses make the most of this opportunity to use outside space creatively, which will help kick-start the local economy and bring a really welcoming and positive atmosphere to the town centre.”

Councillor Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said he welcomed the traffic interventions being in place until the end of September.

He added: “Removing through-traffic from key streets in the centre of Shrewsbury during the day during the summer is already giving the town centre a much more welcoming atmosphere and seem to have found favour with visitors and most businesses.

“I know the effects of the traffic schemes are being constantly monitored, and further modifications can be made if necessary.

“This is actually a really good opportunity to test the impact of removing traffic from the town centre and creating pedestrian priority zones, over an extended period. This means that any discussions about longer-term plans will be based on this evidence and on wide consultation with the whole community.”

Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
Featured Article

PPE in a box is designed to help keep your business operating at peak efficiency while providing the added layer of safety

Mail order PPE kits and COVID-19 testing to keep businesses operating

My Occ Health, in partnership Summerfield Healthcare, has produced a must-have mail-order kit of PPE supplies which can be delivered to businesses.
News

News

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS

Toddler suffers serious facial injuries after being knocked to the ground by cyclists in Telford

A toddler has been left with serious facial injuries after being knocked to the ground by two teenage cyclists in Telford.
Man charged after police motorbike struck by a car in Shropshire

A man has been charged after a police motorbike was struck by a car in Shropshire.
Sport

Sport

Shrewsbury Town boss pours cold water on Joe Hart claims

Shrewsbury Town boss Sam Ricketts has revealed Joe Hart will not make an emotional return to the club despite national media claims.
Shrewsbury Town line up bid for Dunfermline striker Kevin Nesbit

According to reports Shrewsbury Town are interested in Scottish striker Kevin Nesbit as they look to secure their first post-season signing.
Captains, Chris and Stuart and Apperley

Hawkstone Park golf club event with League of Friends

Although Hawkstone Park Golf Club’s Centenary celebrations have been somewhat curtailed by the Covid-19 crisis, husband and wife Captains, Stuart and Chris Apperley have set members a mid-summer charity challenge of completing 100 consecutive holes in a day.
Business

Business

Pete Sims, 7video director

Shropshire video company expands in comeback from Coronavirus

A Shropshire video and animation production company, who volunteered time during the pandemic supporting other local businesses, has now marked its return by expanding the team, launching a brand-new website and winning a national award.
Ricoh's Rich Minifie modelling one of the face shields

Ricoh 3D achieves CE marking for its Covid-19 face shields

Telford-based Ricoh 3D has achieved CE marking for its Covid-19 face shields, certifying the product for use by businesses as they prepare to reopen.
Owners of ChadStone Alex Stone and Rob Chadderton with Dave Leddington, manager

Telford accountants’ expansion offers new opportunities for businesses

Local accountancy firm, ChadStone Accountancy and Tax Ltd, is continuing with their progressive approach to business by expanding into a new office they are making entirely their own.
Features

Features

'Stay With Us' breaks provide acres and acres of open space to run wild and free

‘We’ve Got This’ says charity as it launches new family stays

Shropshire-based UK charity, the Field Studies Council, has launched its brand new 'Stay With Us', no frills, family breaks at 12 countryside locations including its Preston Montford property near Shrewsbury.
Rebecca Lyon, with the funded packs at the Challenging Perceptions Park Lane Centre, Telford

New £170K funding available for Shropshire Charities

The Community Foundation has announced that they have distributed over £130,000 to charities and voluntary groups during Covid-19 and that a second phase is now available.
Alice Tuck, Rhiannon Collins and Hannah Forbes

Letters in Lockdown initiative launched to get the nation writing

To mark personal lockdown experiences in years to come, three friends have joined together to create a not-for-profit initiative to get the nation writing.
Entertainment

Entertainment

The famous chip shop at Blists Hill Victorian Town

Countdown on for Ironbridge Gorge Museums reopening

The countdown is on to the reopening of the Ironbridge Gorge Museums – and it’s already shaping up to be a massive success.
RAF Museum Cosford is also the only place in the world where you can see all three of Britain's V-Bombers including the Vulcan. Photo: ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

RAF Museum Cosford to reopen on Monday 6 July

Following recent advice from the Government and Public Health England, RAF Museum Cosford will re-open its doors to visitors on Monday 6 July.
Ian Bartholomew, best known for his role as Geoff in Coronation Street introduced the ‘Leave a Light On’ concept

The Holroyd Community Theatre Shines Bright

The Holroyd Community Theatre near Oswestry has developed a programme of virtual creativity and archived productions to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home during lockdown.
Taste

Taste

The Railwayman's Arms in Bridgnorth. Photo: Tony Bending

SVR’s historic Shropshire pub set to reopen

The Railwayman’s Arms at the Severn Valley Railway’s Bridgnorth station is set to reopen on Saturday 4 July.
Read Article
Donna Miles and David Cheshire pictured being handed their new lease by Wellington Mayor Anthony Lowe

New lease of life for Wellington café

A Wellington café which has been thriving during lockdown has secured its future with a new five-year lease.
Situated on the corner of the cobbled Fish Street and Grope Lane, the restaurant occupies a desirable location

French bistro and lounge bar to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre

A new French bistro and lounge bar is to open in the heart of Shrewsbury town centre.
Weather

Shropshire
overcast clouds
11.8 ° C
12.2 °
11.1 °
87 %
4.6kmh
100 %
Tue
17 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
18 °
Latest Articles

