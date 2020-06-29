11.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
Changes made to on-street parking in Church Stretton

By Shropshire Live

Following concerns about the recent amount of on-street parking by visitors to Carding Mill Valley, Shropshire Council is making changes to on-street parking.

The council has introduced a ‘prohibition of parking’ on Shrewsbury Road and Churchill Road in Church Stretton.

The temporary traffic order will be effective on:

– Shrewsbury Road between the school and Lutwyche Road.

– On the north side of Churchill Road, from its junction with Shrewsbury Road to its junction with The Paddock.

– On the south side of Churchill Road, around its junctions with Kennedy Close and Chartwell Close.

Shropshire Council says the temporary traffic order can be identified by the presence of enforceable ‘no waiting’ cones.

Residents who park on Churchill Road are asked to ensure that they adhere to the new restrictions by parking on the south side only.

